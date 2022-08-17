The Canberra Times

The best and funniest Scott Morrison ministry tweets and memes

By Lanie Tindale
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best Scott Morrison memes and tweets

If there is anything Australian political junkies love more than Question Time, scandals and Insiders, it is memes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.