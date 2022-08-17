Best Scott Morrison memes and tweets

If there is anything Australian political junkies love more than Question Time, scandals and Insiders, it is memes.
Luckily for them, former prime minister Scott Morrison is the gift that keeps on giving.
Advertisement
Since it has been revealed Mr Morrison secretly swore himself in as a minister for five different portfolios, the nation's funniest, smartest and nerdiest have flooded social media with their hottest takes.
We've trawled the internet to find you the best. Enjoy.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.