The Canberra Times

Sir David Smith, official Secretary to five governors-general, dies

By Steve Evans
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Smith reading the proclamation to dissolve parliament in 1975. Gough Whitlam is behind his right shoulder. Picture: Supplied

One of Canberra's most respected public servants has died.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.