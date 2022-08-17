The Governor-General has insisted he did nothing wrong by signing off on Scott Morrison's secret ministries.
General David Hurley insisted he acted on the advice of the government and had no reason to believe the ministerial appointments would not be made public.
This is despite there being more than a year's gap between the first and last signing.
Mr Morrison has admitted to secretly assuming control of five additional portfolios while he was prime minister, without the public and many of his own government knowing.
A spokesperson for the Governor-General said issues of secrecy around the appointments were not his responsibility.
"Any questions around secrecy after the Governor-General had acted on the advice of the government of the day are a matter for the previous government," the spokesperson said.
"It is not the responsibility of the Governor-General to advise the broader Ministry or parliament (or public) of administrative changes of this nature," the spokesperson said.
"The Governor-General signs an instrument to act on the advice of the government of the day. The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet is responsible for that process."
General Hurley has been defended by both Mr Morrison and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Morrison said any criticism were "egregious" and would not elaborate on any private conversations between the pair.
"I don't go into private discussions with the governor-general," he said.
"I am simply respecting a long-standing principle and convention that the governor-general and the Prime Minister have many conversations. The governor-general took the advice of the day from the government and acted accordingly."
However, former Senator Rex Patrick said General Hurley was "complicit" in the scandal.
"The Governor-General needs to reflect upon his acquiescing to these appointments," he said.
"The Governor-General was in effect complicit to a conspiracy to defraud the parliament, of which he is the ultimate, of which he is sovereign.
"I think the Governor-General needs to reflect on what has happened and and come out and indicate that in similar circumstances, he would not remain silent."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
