Never had lamb ribs before but I'm heading straight to my butchers to find some. I've tried a few finish-cooking-at-home meal deliveries lately, from a French-themed night via Be Inspired to this latest dinner, from FIX dining. Some of Australia's best chefs are on board, think Peter Gilmore and Lennox Hastie. They do all the hard work, you do a little final prep at home, and you've got yourself a very fancy three-course dinner for two or more. I tested the Analiese Gregory menu which showcased the best of Tasmanian produce. Entree was the ribs, done in Miellerie honey gastrique and wild fennel, served with fresh ricotta, green goddess peas and flatbread. All I had to do was fry up the ribs, assemble the salad and I was good to go. Had never cooked abalone before either and the rhubarb clafoutis with creme fraiche and Tasmanian honey to finish was delightful. Add in a playlist, full instructions and info about the produce, it was a fun night. The best thing about dining solo is enjoying the leftovers the next day.