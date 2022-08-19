One good thing about this job is pretending that doing nothing is actually doing something. No, I'm not spending too much time watching television, it's called research. Lost myself in a book (which doesn't happen enough - how can one find more time to read?), no, it's for background. Cooking up a feast? A girl's gottta eat, and write about food. Here's some fabulous things I've discovered this month. Pay attention if you want to. Otherwise let me know what you're up to. Always love a good recommendation.
While I'm a little over novels that focus on midlife middle-class mums who are struggling to do it all, Tori Haschka's A Recipe for Family is a little different. It combines her love of food (check out her blog at eatori.com, once ranked among the world's best food blogs by Saveur magazine) with the perils of motherhood for a story that is nourishing in many ways. It's all about how food connects us and assumptions divide us. There are even several recipes at the end of the book. Once you've finished reading about Stella, who's juggling a tricky step-daughter, a four-year-old and an absent husband with her full-time job, perhaps you'll also find joy in the banana bread, pimped with a shot of espresso.
Who's cutting onions? Can't wait for the ABC's Old People's Home for Teenagers which premieres on August 30. If I need uplifting, I head to iView for the four-year-old version, but this one will be close to home. Older people and teenagers are our loneliest people and across five episodes we'll discover whether they can help each other find joy in some simple connections. I love teenagers, even mine, and it worries me every day that they get a rough deal. We're back in the community centre, doing some silly things, and I can't wait to see the benefits it will bring to both groups. I just know it will.
Loving my denim peasant dress from Hessian Pony, via The Spotted Quoll. Made in Tasmania from 100 per cent natural fibres, I can already tell it's going to get me through many different occasions. Adding layers and boots at the moment, can't wait to wear it in summer with my fanciest thongs. The Spotted Quoll is a studio which focuses on sustainable design, drawing together some of Australia's best eco buys. And not just clothes. It also sells jewellery and homewares, shoes and accessories. Did I mention my dress has pockets?
It's taken me a while to fathom the passing of Olivia Newton John. But I went for a walk the other day and listened to the Grease soundtrack. I apologise to anyone I walked past singing at the top of my lungs. The soundtrack sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. One was mine, on vinyl. Of course I loved Barry Gibb's Grease, Summer Nights and You're the One that I Want, but I had some other favourites, It's Raining on Prom Night, Tears on My Pillow but the standout was Stockard Channing's There are Worse Things I Could Do. While not quite the story of my Sandy-like teenage years, Rizzo was the girl for me. Give it a spin.
Never had lamb ribs before but I'm heading straight to my butchers to find some. I've tried a few finish-cooking-at-home meal deliveries lately, from a French-themed night via Be Inspired to this latest dinner, from FIX dining. Some of Australia's best chefs are on board, think Peter Gilmore and Lennox Hastie. They do all the hard work, you do a little final prep at home, and you've got yourself a very fancy three-course dinner for two or more. I tested the Analiese Gregory menu which showcased the best of Tasmanian produce. Entree was the ribs, done in Miellerie honey gastrique and wild fennel, served with fresh ricotta, green goddess peas and flatbread. All I had to do was fry up the ribs, assemble the salad and I was good to go. Had never cooked abalone before either and the rhubarb clafoutis with creme fraiche and Tasmanian honey to finish was delightful. Add in a playlist, full instructions and info about the produce, it was a fun night. The best thing about dining solo is enjoying the leftovers the next day.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
