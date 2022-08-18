A once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Canberra Racing, warts and all, drew Darren Pearce to the club.
And he wants to help create the most environmentally-friendly and safest track in the country, while setting the horse-racing industry up for life.
Advertisement
Pearce was appointed Canberra Racing's new chief executive on Thursday ahead of their Friday race meet and will start in the role on September 5.
He was one of the men responsible for the $180 million Randwick racecourse redevelopment - one of the main reasons they hired him given they're in the planning stages of a massive redevelopment of Thoroughbred Park.
It could include 3200 dwellings, a hotel and an aged-care facility.
Pearce provided the Canberra Racing board with a 15-page presentation of his vision for the future of the club.
His appointment meant they'll have two chief executives, with current boss Andrew Clark on sick leave until at least September.
Pearce will arrive at the club during one of its most challenging periods - facing a trainer exodus due to escalating worker's compensation insurance costs and an inability to get horses consistently into the lucrative Highway Handicap series.
The sport's also facing mounting pressure from the ACT Greens, who opposed the memorandum of understanding with the ACT government and want to shut down funding to the industry - despite benefiting massively from the point of consumption tax that's set to raise the government at least $100 million over the next five years.
Pearce has extensive experience in the racing industry, having also been the Australian Jockey Club chief executive and was Tabcorp executive general manager of media and international.
He saw the redevelopment as a great chance to turn things around and wanted to engage with the Canberra community to reinvigorate the sport.
Pearce also wanted to utilise Canberra's businesses - like brewers and coffee roasters - to help enhance the experience at the race track.
"I just saw a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the fortunes of the club," he said.
"The last couple of roles I've had have been about transformation.
"I love those transformation projects - I find them challenging and exciting. Here was an opportunity with the race club that has challenges, but also has opportunities.
"This is a community that's passionate about environmentally friendly activation so why can't this racecourse be the most environmentally friendly racecourse in the country.
"They're all about safety so let's look at all we can do to make this the safest course.
"A lot of our race dates are Friday so what a great opportunity going into the weekend to make it an amazing fun place for the community to celebrate the best of Canberra and the best racing we can put on in an environmentally friendly and safe location."
Canberra Racing chairman Tim Olive said a strong field applied for the role, but it was Pearce's vision for the redevelopment and what he was able to achieve as chief executive of the Australian Turf Club that set him apart.
Advertisement
Not only was there the Randwick redevelopment, but he was also at the helm when the $15 million Everest was introduced.
It was part of an overhaul of Sydney racing that's seen prize money explode and interest boom.
"With the development coming through, Darren's done a nearly $200 million development at Randwick," Olive said.
"In terms of engaging with our key stakeholders, the ACT government and racing NSW, I think Darren's experience and connections with Racing NSW will be incredibly valuable to the club and the industry.
"I think it's an exciting appointment. We need to transform our industry here and having a leader of Darren's calibre gives us the best chance to do that."
Pearce wasn't put off by the challenges the Canberra racing industry was facing.
Advertisement
He said they'd need to invest in prize money to remain competitive, given it's now fallen below the amount offered across the border in country NSW.
Pearce would also look to work with Racing NSW around issues like the Highway Handicap and other areas where the two precincts' interests overlapped.
But the first item on his agenda? Trying to find solution to the worker's compensation issue that's driving trainers away.
He said other states had found a way to do it - NSW trainers have insurance fees of about $3000, while in Canberra it can be as high as $100,000.
Pearce will look at whether legislative reform was possible and also whether they could restructure the scheme.
"I'm a fresh set of eyes," he said.
Advertisement
"It's a problem that needs to be addressed or it's going to affect the competitiveness of Canberra racing and the ability of trainers to remain in Canberra so it's definitely one of the first issues we're going to explore.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.