The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Clubs ACT Craig Shannon wants to use facial recognition to address problem gambling

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Facial recognition is already used by clubs in South Australia to identify barred patrons. Picture: Ben Macmahon

Clubs ACT is proposing to trial facial recognition technology to address problem gambling, using a model which already exists in South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.