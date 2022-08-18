Escape to the Chateau stars coming to Canberra

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge will be appearing in a live stage show in Canberra early next year.
The dynamic duo, who have enthralled millions around the world as they renovate a 19th-century chateau in France, are bringing to Australia and New Zealand their Dare to Do It! tour.
Advertisement
They will be appearing at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Thursday, March 9 at 7.30pm.
Audiences will have the chance to gain fascinating insights into what inspired the husband-and-wife team, who fell in love in 2010, to bring their fairytale castle, Château de la Motte-Husson, back to life and turn it into the flourishing and continually evolving business it is today.
During this highly-entertaining evening, the duo explains who they are, where they have come from, how they met, and why they dared to do it.
Tickets are available at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700. The link is here.
