A tight labour market as revealed further falls in unemployment, latest data reveals.
Labour figures for July show the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 per cent and is the lowest point the economic indicator has been since 1974.
In June it stood at 3.5 per cent.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics outlined the drop by about 20,000 unemployed people was due to a tighter labour market which is being driven by higher number of job vacancies and ongoing worker shortages.
The number of employed people fell by 0.3 per cent, or 41,000 people and is the first decrease since October 2021.
Participation fell from 66.8 per cent to 66.4 per cent from June to July, while underemployment decreased 0.1 per cent to 6 per cent.
ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said there were more job vacancies than people unemployed.
"In July, there were fewer unemployed people (474,000) than there were job vacancies (480,000 in May)," he said.
Mr Jarvis noted hours worked over the month had dipped and attributed to annual and sick leave over the period.
"In addition to people taking annual leave around the winter school holidays, there were also around 750,000 people working fewer hours than usual due to being sick in July 2022, around double the usual number we see during the middle of winter," he said.
"Given the extent of sickness within the community during July, some people who were on annual leave over the school holidays may have also been sick or caring for others."
