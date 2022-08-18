A man arrested after a roughly seven-hour siege in Oaks Estate has admitted arming himself with unusual objects and intentionally wounding another person.
Ashley Horbanowicz faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from Canberra's jail on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to an intentional wounding charge and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
The court heard the weapons in question were a javelin and a chainsaw.
Legal Aid lawyer Rebekah Mula entered a not guilty plea on Horbanowicz's behalf to a fourth charge of making a reckless threat to kill another person.
Each of the charges relate to an incident that occurred at Horbanowicz's home on April 20.
At the time, an ACT Policing spokesman said officers had "received a report of an altercation" about 12.50pm.
"When officers responded, the man barricaded himself inside his residence, stating he had a chainsaw," the spokesman said in a statement issued the next morning.
"[Australian Federal Police] negotiators, ACT Fire and Rescue, and ACT Ambulance Service personnel attended.
"Negotiations continued for several hours, during which the man refused to leave his residence.
"Shortly before 8pm, police forced entry and took the man into custody. He was then taken to hospital for assessment."
Horbanowicz has been behind bars on remand ever since.
While he pleaded guilty to three of the four charges on Thursday, agreed facts outlining how he committed each of those offences have not yet been tendered to the court.
Horbanowicz, who did not apply for bail, is due back in court on September 29.
