The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Natasha Stott Despoja: World Humanitarian Day a reminder gender equality should be at heart of disaster response

By Natasha Stott Despoja
August 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humanitarian crises are happening at an alarming rate. We can lighten the load by getting gender equality at the heart of response. Picture: Shutterstock

Today marks World Humanitarian Day, held every year on August 19 to honour aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service and to rally support for people affected by crises around the world.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.