I am passionate about this work because it is a deeply practical way of responding to the horror we see unfold globally. In a world where crisis feels like the new normal, we can't afford to become paralysed or indifferent when it all feels like too much. We should recognise the power to respond is already here if we more effectively manage the capacity of human beings. When half the population takes its rightful role at the table when leading humanitarian response efforts we can save and protect lives.