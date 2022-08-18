A long-time public servant who has worked across federal and state law enforcement, intelligence and integrity agencies has been appointed the chief executive of the ACT Integrity Commission
Judy Lind will begin at the commission on August 22, replacing the inaugural chief executive, John Hoitink, who will leave after three years.
Ms Lind was most recently the executive director of operations at the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity, and has held senior roles at the Australian Crime Commission, the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority and the NSW Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission.
Advertisement
Ms Lind has also worked for the Australian Federal Police.
Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams QC thanked the outgoing Mr Hoitink, saying he had played a key role in setting up the commission.
"He has provided impressive leadership in helping to guide the commission through a challenging time as it has developed its staff and its systems and, at the same time, needed to commence to undertake its operational functions of investigating, exposing and preventing corruption," Mr Adams said in a statement.
"I wish John all the best in his future endeavours."
Mr Hoitink had served as the acting chief executive of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption and had led that commission's investigation division as part of a 15-year stint with the anti-corruption body.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
An inquiry in May recommended the ACT government should consult the territory's Integrity Commission about whether it was in need of extra resources.
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee on justice and community safety said it should seek advice from the commission around whether it needed more resources to enable more detailed investigations.
The recommendation was made after ACT Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams QC told an annual reports inquiry he may need to ask for extra funding if the commission had to take on a large number of significant investigations.
The commission released its first report in February after it found there was no reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct by either Chief Minister Andrew Barr or officials in the 2015 purchase of the land adjacent to Glebe Park for $4.2 million.
Mr Adams told a committee inquiry in October 2021 the commission was working on four reports, two of which were "quite substantial".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.