The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Integrity Commission appoints Judy Lind as chief executive

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:56am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A long-time public servant who has worked across federal and state law enforcement, intelligence and integrity agencies has been appointed the chief executive of the ACT Integrity Commission

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.