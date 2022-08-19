Not so in Japan, where the government is facing a collapse in alcohol revenue because the population, especially young people, has stopped drinking. It's got so bad, the National Tax Agency has launched a competition for 20- to 39-year-olds to design campaigns to make alcoholic drinks popular again. The NTA says alcohol consumption in Japan has fallen from an average of 100 litres a person a year in 1995 to 75 litres in 2020. And that's hit the government coffers. Excise on alcohol contributed 1.7 per cent of Japan's tax revenue in 2020. That's down from 3 per cent in 2011 and 5 per cent in 1980. According to the Japan Times, it's the biggest slump in alcohol tax revenue in 31 years. And the pandemic's to blame.

