A thief allegedly stole a car that was left running for 90 seconds in a garage at a Theodore home on Wednesday morning.
Zachery Norton, 27, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via telephone from a police station on Thursday, when he was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, possessing stolen property, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, driving while disqualified and failing to appear in court.
Advertisement
Norton, who was on bail in relation to existing driving, assault, robbery, and indecent exposure charges, allegedly stole a Ford Falcon that was left running in a Theodore home's garage at around 7am.
A person who was aware the vehicle had been stolen later located the Falcon in Narrabundah and notified police.
The 27-year-old was allegedly the driver of the vehicle and was held at the location until police arrived.
A Legal Aid duty lawyer applied for Norton to be given bail, proposing he be placed under house arrest with his family who were good influences on him.
Prosecutor Corey O'Connor opposed bail, arguing Norton was likely to commit more offences, not appear in court, and endanger the safety of others.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused Norton bail, saying he was "too great of a risk" to the community.
He is scheduled to appear again on September 8.
Norton's arrest was made by a newly-established ACT Policing taskforce targeting high-risk driving behaviours and stolen vehicles, which police say are often used to commit other crimes such as burglaries and assaults.
Police also reported a second incident involving a Toyota HiLux, which was stolen on Monday night.
That vehicle was recorded on CCTV on Wednesday morning, when the driver allegedly failed to pay for petrol at a service station in Hawker.
Joshua James Mathews, 30, appeared in court on Thursday, charged with driving a stolen vehicle, driving at police, damaging a police vehicle, possessing a prohibited substance, and theft.
Officers tried to chase the HiLux twice on Wednesday before it was located at a residential complex in Wanniassa at around 6pm.
Stop-sticks were deployed, and Mathews allegedly drove over them before deliberately ramming the police vehicle.
Officers eventually arrested Mathews, along with a 34-year-old passenger who was charged with riding in a stolen vehicle and possessing stolen property.
Mathews, who was also on bail at the time, was remanded in custody on Thursday.
ACT Policing data shows this incident was the 28th time since July last year that police vehicles have allegedly been deliberately rammed.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.