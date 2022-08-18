The daily number of known new COVID-19 cases has remained under 500 for more than a week.
There were 384 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. It takes the seven-day rolling average from 385 to 373.
No new deaths have been reported after a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s died with the virus on Wednesday. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began remains at 116.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 129 patients with COVID-19, including two people in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations has decreased by seven since the previous day. The number in intensive care is unchanged.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 199,673.
The ACT has 2171 known active cases of coronavirus, about 70 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 249 were reported through PCR tests and 135 as a result of rapid tests.
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.9 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 77.8 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 52.3 per cent.
NSW has recorded 8149 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday. The state reported a staggering 43 deaths with more than 2000 people in hospital and 54 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported 46 deaths and 4416 new infections. There were 497 people in hospital, 27 of those in intensive care to 8pm Wednesday.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
