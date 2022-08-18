Former prime minister Scott Morrison is a step closer to being referred to a powerful parliamentary committee over the secret ministries scandal.
Greens leader Adam Bandt on Thursday called on the House of Representatives to urgently assess whether Mr Morrison was in contempt of parliament by deliberately misleading the house.
Mr Bandt has written to Speaker Milton Dick, asking the former prime minister be referred to the powerful parliamentary privileges committee to investigate the matter.
"Scott Morrison's contempt for the Australian people may also be a contempt of Parliament," he said.
"You can't question a minister on matters in their portfolio if you don't know who the minister is.
"Scott Morrison has potentially misled Parliament and I want him held accountable."
This week it was revealed Mr Morrison was secretly handed power over five portfolios - health, finance, resources, home affairs, and treasury - between 2020 and 2021, leaving all but one minister and the public in the dark.
The Greens are concerned, by failing to reveal the move publicly, Mr Morrison breached parliament's contempt and privileges rules.
Mr Morrison could be referred to the committee by Speaker Dick, or via a resolution from House of Representative MPs.
The party received initial advice from the Clerk's office this week, and had been mulling whether to escalate the matter to the privileges committee.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to receive advice from the Solicitor-General on Monday.
The committee, responsible for disciplining parliamentarians, can investigate potential instances of contempt or privileges breaches referred to it.
Sources with the knowledge of the workings of the highly-secretive committee believe there is a "fair case to be made" that the former prime minister misled parliament by not disclosing his secret portfolios.
Sources say there would be a "reasonable expectation" that Mr Morrison would be found in contempt of the parliament, and be forced to apologise.
The committee, which operates in secret, would offer the former prime minister the chance to defend himself against any allegations.
On Wednesday, Greens integrity spokesman David Shoebridge accused Mr Morrison of a "brutal attack" on Australian democracy.
"This isn't an academic exercise. This was an assault on some of the core conventions and norms that hold our democracy together," he told The Canberra Times.
"The actions of the former prime minister occurred in secret, and in relation to some of the most important positions in our democracy."
More to come.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
