The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Would Bill Shorten have been any better as PM than Morrison?

By Letters to the Editor
August 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The question people should be asking is whether or not Bill Shorten would have been a better pandemic PM. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Despite the orgasmic response, especially by journalists and the government, to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's holding secret portfolios, these powers were largely not exercised.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.