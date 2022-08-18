Would Bill Shorten have been any better as PM than Morrison?

Despite the orgasmic response, especially by journalists and the government, to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's holding secret portfolios, these powers were largely not exercised.
The obvious exception was his well-publicised decision to refuse a proposal by Asset Energy to drill for gas off the NSW coast between Newcastle and Manly.
Regardless of his motives for doing so, the protection of some 4500 square kilometres of ocean seems on balance to be a reasonable outcome.
Otherwise, Morrison's holding other portfolios remained secret because these powers were not exercised.
Except for constitutional and traditional niceties, which should not be lightly dismissed, nothing happened.
Meanwhile, blessed with a major distraction to the management of Australia's financial, medical and environmental challenges, the government and the media pursue Morrison as though he were still a significant political player.
The record of his Prime Ministership is not flattering, but at least he saved us from Bill Shorten.
On Wednesday I sat through Scott Morrison's excruciating and interminable press conference as he tried to explain how reasonable and prudent his actions were in having himself appointed to five ministries, duplicating those held by his colleagues.
I was left with this question however: if his actions were so reasonable and prudent why could they not be explained to his colleagues and the Australian people?
Sorry Scott, I remain unconvinced.
In the early hours of Monday morning when it was still dark, my husband, who has dementia, wandered off from home. A kind woman noticed him and gave him a lift to the reception area of the nearby John James Hospital. Staff then contacted me by phone shortly afterwards.
I picked him up, and in my distracted state, didn't find out the woman's name. Hence my letter to thank that Good Samaritan, hoping that she reads The Canberra Times.
I also want to acknowledge the kindness and good sense of the staff at the John James Hospital.
It's unfortunate that some people, including media commentators and a Labor backbencher, have elected to criticise Governor-General David Hurley for his part in the swearing in of Scott Morrison to several ministerial portfolios at the height of the COVID crisis.
From what I know of General Hurley, his actions in such a sensitive matter would only have been taken after very careful consideration of our Australian Constitution and with the best possible legal advice.
The G-G may well have counselled the then PM against the action but he was constitutionally obliged to accede to the request. It wasn't his role to make it public.
I find it amusing that the republican rabble who are using the Morrison imbroglio to unjustly attack our head of state would have been the first to go ballistic if, acting on his own authority, General Hurley had chosen to make the controversial ministerial appointments public.
Such an action would have rightly condemned as an unwarranted vice-regal intervention in the affairs of the government of the day.
The governor-general's powers are extremely limited under the constitution and the responsibility for the actions of the government rests entirely with the government alone.
Scott Morrison acted with the best of intentions when vesting in himself the power to take on extra ministries at the height of the pandemic.
But yes, he was wrong not to keep his colleagues and the broader community in the loop regarding his actions and reasoning. But that's now ancient history.
Morrison's paid the electoral price for his actions. Now we have a PM whose main preoccupation seems to be going overseas in between freeing the out-of-control CFMEU from any constraints on its behaviour and endangering the welfare of indigenous women and children in remote communities by abolishing the cashless debit card.
Meanwhile, locally, we read how the ACT government has botched its own public housing renewal program by diverting funds from the sale of old public housing properties into the light rail project instead of ensuring a public housing component in new developments.
It's also evident the Canberra Hospital has been allowed to run down to a dangerous extent. And of course, every time we drive over a large pothole, or stumble on a cracked footpath, we are reminded of this government's underfunding of urban infrastructure. But at least we have a tram.
Forget Morrison, he's gone. Canberrans should focus on the here and now failings of this inept ACT government.
Great commanders and leaders develop contingency plans for emergencies. Scott Morrison did that. Those attacking him are brain dead and have little understanding of leadership. Albo, Labor, and many journos are in a shark-feeding frenzy following the US Democrats bashing Trump.
If five ministerial portfolios are legal for a PM is there any upper limit? Why not the lot? This would give us a highly efficient government based on a "strongman" style. The plebs might call it despotism but what do they really know about the responsible exercise of power?
And John Howard is of course correct: if Scott Morrison was forced out of Parliament and a by-election held the Liberal Party might lose to another one of those dreadful teals. The partisan interests of the party of the upper classes is so much more important than mere democracy.
While Mr Morrison was not my favourite politician I think we all need to give him a break in relation to this portfolio issue.
Mr Morrison was under tremendous pressure during the past two years because of the pandemic.
He had to face the media on a daily basis and made some decisions in relation to managing certain portfolios.
As there was nothing unlawful about it, and Mr Morrison did not do it for personal benefit or monetary reasons, let his own party sort it out.
We don't need endless trolling and criticism.
Let's all quieten down.
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews has accused Morrison of a "betrayal of trust" and called for his resignation from Parliament after he secretly seized control of five major portfolios.
I agree. That means we can soon look forward to a plethora of by-elections as a substantial number of serving politicians from all sides of the political spectrum cannot be trusted either. They should follow suit.
The move by Coles to reusable mesh vegetable bags is commendable.
However customers need the bags before they enter the stores to start shopping. Buying bags at the tills on the way out with vegies loose in the trolley is a no no.
Have the logistics of this been thought through? How big are the bags?
The federal member for Cook has certainly cooked up a hot curry. The secret recipe has only just been released. A cooler version with wider appeal now seems likely in case other hatted chefs wish to follow suit. The member for Cook was de-hatted in May and his culinary skills have not improved. His goose is well and truly cooked.
I'm surprised that Steve Evans' article ("Bomber inspires today's aviators behind scenes at AWM," canberratimes.com.au, August 13) did not find space to mention German civilian casualties due to Allied bombing raids.
Of course RAF Bomber Command casualties were extreme but they hardly matched what happened on the ground: German civilian deaths, including women and children, from Allied bombing ran to somewhere between 350,000 and 800,000.
Perhaps there is some compensation in that Flying Officer Bence "really enjoyed" the work.
When asked about the multiple ministries scandal former PM Scott Morrison said: "I haven't engaged in any day to day politics" since losing the May election. I presume he is immediately announcing his resignation as an MP since he is no longer interested. Taxpayers will be relieved.
Silly me. I thought the Governor-General was a safety net, not a rubber stamp. He was more active in Menzies's day.
I'm sure there's room for an enterprising song-writer to profit from recent events on "the hill". The lyrics might include the quote "those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad". A suitable title might be The Hill Song.
Having more than one minister administer a department (and the legislation for which that department is responsible) has been a standard feature of machinery of government since July 1987.
If the rank-and-file members of the NSW Division of Liberal Party have any self-respect, they should vote to expel Scott Morrison forthwith for being a sneaky devil.
Did the Governor-General get permission from the Queen to swear in the former Prime Minister to the several portfolios already held by other ministers?
Why did Scomo go to the Governor-General to get signed into the multiple ministries? Surely he could have just appointed himself as Governor-General? On a joint basis of course ...
A few weeks ago Scott Morrison stated you can't trust in government. His behaviour in secretly taking on five ministerial roles provides an outstanding example of this.
Thursday's Quick Crossword had the clue "a ruler who holds unlimited power". I wish to complain that the answer "Morrison" was not acceptable.
Surely PM Anthony Albanese would also demand that he sign off on all major decisions made by his ministers. Doesn't that mean he too is governing us in a presidential manner?
Gee, the NSW LNP government must be thanking Morrison for getting them off the front page. Roll on a federal ICAC with teeth.
Does the member for Cook recognise any distinction between sins of commission and sins of omission? Whatever the case, he has misled the house by his silence.
