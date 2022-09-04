Times Past: September 5, 1994

On this day 28 years ago, The Canberra Times reported on a funeral a century in the making.
As the sun's first raw rays hit the simple wooden cross, the haunting refrain of Waltzing Matilda drifted across the open plain, reporter Sue Neales wrote.
"There, by a meagre windswept grave in far-west Queensland, the ghost of one of Australia's most famous historical characters was finally laid to rest."
The event marked 100 years since the death of wanderer and rebel shearer, Sam Hoffmeister, on the banks of the Diamantina River; the man believed to be the tragic swagman in Banjo Paterson's most popular ballad.
Mr Hoffmeister's grave was newly discovered at the time, just outside the small town of Kynuna, thanks to painstaking detective work by local historian and writer, Richard Magoffin.
In the heat of a shearers' strike in 1894, the swagman had helped burn down the local Dagworth shearing shed on September 1. The next day he shot himself on the edge of the billabong as three local policemen rode to catch him.
Banjo Paterson, a frequent visitor to the Kynuna area, halfway between Mt Isa and Longreach, would have approved of the weekend of home-spun celebrations, Ms Neales wrote.
"The emphasis was on history, not commercialism."
