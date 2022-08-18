A humbled and forward-looking Scott Morrison has embraced his new post-political career as a national joke.
After revelations the MP made the "weird" decision to appoint himself to five different portfolios in secret, Australians have processed the information the best they can - by taking the piss.
And now Mr Morrison has made another controversial move, accepting an important job as the country's laughing stock.
Victorian-based tree chopping business Jefford Tree Services put up a Facebook post jokingly announcing Mr Morrison as "Lead Climbing Arborist."
"WHAT! LOOK WHO JOINED THE TEAM!" the business wrote.
"Scott Morrison (ScoMo) just added Lead Climbing Arborist to his portfolio and started working for us without telling anyone! Great to have you on board Scomo!"
And to Jefford's delight, Mr Morrison's tagged Facebook page responded.
"I'll let you know if I need any work done. What time do you need me for my first shift," Mr Morrison wrote.
While the comment had 3.5 thousand likes at the time of publishing, not everyone was impressed.
"Would be pretty fitting to your legacy actually cutting down trees," one person wrote.
However, to the disappointment of the nation's constitutional law experts, most commenters were impressed by Mr Morrison's good humour.
"At least [you] have a sense of humour, I don't blame you for taking on multiple positions as the saying goes it you want something done properly do it yourself," a supporter replied.
"ScoMo is a legend - it was nice having a PM who was excellent at his job and kept a sense of humour!" another said unironically.
"This current miserable PM Albo is endlessly looking backwards, still sniping and whining instead of doing his job."
The followers of Jefford Tree Services have a higher regard for the former prime minister than many of his own colleagues.
In leaked messages, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce described him as a "compulsive liar" and "hypocrite".
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten called Mr Morrison a "friendless soul" and "Australia's Kanye".
However, Mr Morrison's wife Jenny, who presumably knows him better than most, has reflected kindly on his character.
"He's all about problem solving," she said.
"That can come across sometimes as serious, uncaring or lacking empathy."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
