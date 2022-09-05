Times Past: September 6, 1985

On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times dedicated the entire front page to John Howard's rise to leader of the Liberals the day before.
In a dramatic turn of events the incumbent, Andrew Peacock, stepped down after interpreting a vote on the deputy leadership Fix this textas a de-facto vote of no-confidence in his leadership.
Mr Howard would eventually become prime minister in 1996, ending a record 13 years in opposition.
Mr Peacock said he had told Mr Howard that he had his full and total support, "and if any one of you start to indicate that I'm dissatisfied with what he's doing, I will whack it down".
Prime minister at the time Bob Hawke signalled that the Labor Party would seek to undermine Mr Howard, by hammering his role as treasurer in the ill-fated Fraser government.
At a press conference after Mr Howard's surprise elevation to the Liberal Party's top parliamentary job, Mr Hawke repeatedly compared the "disastrous" economic policies from Mr Howard's years as treasurer with the ALP government's "unparalleled economic achievement".
Mr Howard told a press conference that he expected to remain leader of the Liberal Party "for so long as I deliver the goods, and if I fail to deliver the goods anybody has the right to covet my job".
He would end up serving as prime minister for 11 years.
See: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13760507
