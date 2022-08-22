First up, the souffle. Not something my friend nor I have attempted to cook at home. (Isn't that half the point of eating out?). And who doesn't love ham and cheese? It doesn't quite look as we expected, we both joke about how we thought it would be served in a tall-sided white ramekin. This one is served in a bowl, the souffle in the middle, surrounded by a cheese sauce. The souffle is rustic, without that being an insult to the way it looks. Its rough edges are golden brown. It's denser than we thought it might be, studded with small chunks of ham with a depth of flavour about them. There are a couple of stray pieces swimming in the cheese sauce too. It's rich, but not too much so, well seasoned. A couple of pieces of that Sonoma sourdough on the side to scrape it all up with. It's an excellent choice on a chilly day.