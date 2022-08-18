Stars will visit Canberra for Strictly Ballroom 30th anniversary celebration

Iconic Aussie film Strictly Ballroom turns 30 this year and its stars are heading to Canberra to celebrate.
The National Film and Sound Archive is holding a party to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Baz Luhrmann's film which was released in 1992.
It's all happening on September 16 with a Canberra screening of the newly-restored Australian classic, followed by a Q&A with stars Paul Mercurio and Tara Morice.
The special event includes a glass of bubbles on arrival, entry to the Australians & Hollywood exhibition from 5.30pm, and entry to the party in the NFSA courtyard after the screening and Q&A. The screening will commence at 6:30pm.
Get your tickets at www.nfsa.gov.au/events. The link is here.
