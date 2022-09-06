Times Past: September 7, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT government had offered voluntary redundancies in the wake of a health consultancy report that recommended trading off 300 jobs for $48 million in savings.
While the chief minister and health minister at the time, Kate Carnell, would not commit herself to all of the report's recommendations, she said, "There are no choices, we must implement."
Mrs Carnell said the immediate cost of voluntary redundancy packages, with bonuses for early exits, offered to staff in all areas targeted for change would be more than offset by the long-term savings effected under the review.
After a nine-week $330,000 review, Booz-Allen & Hamilton found chronic overstaffing and inefficient practices were to blame for the woes of the health system.
The report identified annual savings during the next three years of $9 million to $13.5 million at Woden Valley Hospital (now Canberra Hospital), $591,000 to $905,000 at Calvary Public Hospital and $1 million to $1.7 million at the corporate division, which is the Health Department's head office.
Most of the savings could be made in administrative and clerical areas where overstaffing was 27 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.
While overstaffing in nursing positions was the lowest of any area (8 per cent), Woden Valley's nursing wards were identified as being the biggest source of savings.
Between $2.6 million and $3.1 million could be saved through the reduction of up to 89 full-time equivalent nursing positions.
