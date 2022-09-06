The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 7, 1995

September 6 2022 - 7:30pm
On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT government had offered voluntary redundancies in the wake of a health consultancy report that recommended trading off 300 jobs for $48 million in savings.

