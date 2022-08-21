Tony Powell achieved a work-life balance that many aspire to today. His wife Annie was his unstinting support and intellectual equal, and he loved spending time with her and their four children. While sociable, he preferred to be with family and friends, read and garden than to attend social events. He did not take alcohol and preferred egg sandwiches and juice over more elaborate working lunches. His morning swimming sessions at Manuka pool allowed him time to think about the day ahead.