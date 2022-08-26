They contort themselves like gymnasts when they get sight of the line. Twisting, bumping and flipping to get the ball down with a blade of grass to spare.
The try-scoring acrobatics of the NRL have filtered all the way down to the Canberra Raiders Cup.
Advertisement
But when it comes to weekend warriors scoring spectacular tries, Tuggeranong's Jack Davison says it's about doing instead of thinking or practising.
The long-time whipping boys of rugby league teams are proving their worth, particularly in the capital.
Sure, some might regard them as the seagulls waiting for a chance, or as Gorden Tallis said: "Wingers aren't footballers, they're just people who hang around with footballers."
But as Davison, the competition's second highest try-scorer this year, and the Bushrangers chase the minor premiership on Saturday, it's the flying winger who looms as the attacking X-factor.
"In juniors, playing on the wing meant you're not getting much ball but now in seniors and with how the game is played you're coming in off the wing, getting involved, taking hit ups. It's great," Davison said.
"There have been situations where you have to be acrobatic and get in a position I wouldn't normally be in to get it down.
"I don't really work on the full dive outside the field of play to get it down. It just sort of happens, it's the evolution of the winger, being agile and knowing what you're doing."
Tuggeranong are very much in the race for the minor premiership, needing to defeat the Gungahlin Bulls on their home turf to steal the top spot off the Woden Valley Rams.
Davison has been incredible this season for the Bushrangers as they head into their final regular season game against the Gungahlin Bulls on Saturday, leading his side in tries with 11 and finding himself inside the top five in the league.
But the Bushrangers are also battling the West Belconnen Warriors for top spot, with Rams forced to watching from the sideline on their bye week before the finals begin.
The three-way top-of-the-ladder race typifies how close this season has been. A game of centimetres, which is why wingers have been earning their keep.
Adam Misios scored one of the tries of the season for the Queanbeyan Blues earlier this year. He bumped off a desperate defender, twisted his body and planted the ball down right in front of the camera.
Misios has been playing for the Blues for the past 10 years, being at the front of the line for the changes to wing styles.
He says the young wingers coming through the Canberra system such as Davison are taking the skill of the position to another level with their instinctual performances.
"It's only been the last few years that the young wingers coming through have really stepped it up to the next level and have this bag of tricks," Misios said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Advertisement
"I think it also helps that we're getting a lot more of the ball which brings about more opportunities on the outside for us to actually show what we've got."
Davison said the mentality of the winger has also shifted from wanting to score tries to being motivated by putting the team in the best position possible to win games.
"It's obviously a great feeling scoring incredible tries but for myself personally it's an even better feeling when the boys get around you for helping the team out," Davison said.
"I'm always focused on getting my hands on the ball and taking the tough carries especially late in the game when everyone's tired."
Davison has been reliable on the other side of the game for the Bushrangers as well with the winger focusing on being the voice for the side in defence. He says fullbacks and wingers have the advantage of seeing the game from a step back allowing them to help their teammates know where their opposition is going.
Advertisement
"Defensively as well, us wingers need to be talking to our teammates because we have the best view of what is happening out their on the edge," Davison said.
"Because we're on the side it's important that we do that just so we can help the boys out in the middle."
Blues captain-coach and former Raiders skipper Terry Campese says the evolution of the wing position has been forced due to rule changes within the sport. He believes there's still no ideal build for a winger but whoever he chooses needs to suit the team selected.
"You've got limited interchanges now so in order to preserve the energy of the forwards you have to get wingers to get through as much work as possible," Campese said.
"It all depends on the makeup of your team, so you're trying to find someone who can complement that with some speed and size but not everyone's built like that."
The acrobatics of wingers in not only the Canberra Raiders Cup but also rugby league across the nation has brought an new level of excitement to the sport. Campese joked that the players don't practice it at training too much but might be in their spare time.
Advertisement
"I think they more just work on it at home when they're cruising around the lounge room because they don't really get much of an opportunity at training to practice that," Campese said
"It just blows your mind some of the things wingers can do. I could never picture my body doing that stuff."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.