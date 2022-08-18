The Canberra Times
Opinion

Scott Morrison has failed the pub test over secret portfolio scandal

By Amanda Vanstone
August 18 2022 - 7:04am
Then prime minister Scott Morrison on the campaign trail. Picture Peter Lorimer

Scott Morrison's suggestion that he had himself sworn into a number of ministries because we were in a crisis doesn't pass either the front bar of the pub or the tuck shop test. Sure, it's fair to call the pandemic a crisis. It may have been fair enough to have an ever ready health minister. There's no reason whatsoever that it had to be the prime minister. It could have been a junior minister in the health portfolio, the finance minister, the treasurer or a number of other ministers.

