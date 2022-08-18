The reason that is relevant is that when Executive Council meets, or at least in my 10 years or so in government, both a senior and a junior minister attend. Following that the ministers would have a quick tea or coffee and chat with the governor-general. COVID may have limited that. Over the time in question one can't help but wonder if any "duplicated" minister was at Executive Council. If the Governor-General thought nothing was untoward about the appointments there would be no reason for them not to be mentioned in passing conversation. Now ScoMo has single-handedly placed a perhaps entirely unnecessary cloud over the Governor-General and his position.