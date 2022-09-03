Times Past: September 4, 1987

On this day, a 50-year-old ordinance covering gun laws in the ACT was expected to be replaced within four months by tougher regulations.
Director of the law-revision section of the ACT Office at the time, Ross Jones, said that the office had been working on legislation off and on for several years and had sped up its completion because of spates of shooting sprees.
The new legislation made it illegal to own or use a semi-automatic weapon, increased the age requirement and made it compulsory for applicants to undergo a training course before being granted a licence.
Under the old ordinance, anyone aged 16 or over, who was approved by the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, could obtain a gun licence and anyone aged 18 and over could obtain a pistol licence.
In the new legislation, all applicants for licences had to be 18 or over and each firearm owned had to be mentioned on the licence.
As well as the proposed ordinance being biased in favour of older applicants, in line with other Australian states, it discriminates against those with criminal records.
It made anyone convicted in the past five years of an offence which carried a 12-month or longer prison sentence, and anyone who had been placed on a good behaviour bond by the courts in the previous two years, ineligible for a licence.
