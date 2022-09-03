The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 4, 1987

September 3 2022 - 2:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 4, 1987.

On this day, a 50-year-old ordinance covering gun laws in the ACT was expected to be replaced within four months by tougher regulations.

