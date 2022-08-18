The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cardiologist Muayad Alasady fails to stop further Canberra Health Services bullying investigation, sanctions.

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
August 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Muayad Alasady, who was suspended by Canberra Health Services and has taken Federal Court action against the ACT government. Pictures: Rohan Thomson, Dion Georgopoulos

A senior cardiologist suing Canberra Health Services has failed to stop further investigations and sanctions against him after he was stood down over allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.