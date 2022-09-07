The Canberra Times

On this day: The Canberra Times reports on work towards AIDS vaccine

September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 8, 1985.

On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported that a vaccine for AIDS was technically possible, according to the director of the Australian national AIDS reference laboratory, Professor Ian Gust.

