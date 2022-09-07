On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported that a vaccine for AIDS was technically possible, according to the director of the Australian national AIDS reference laboratory, Professor Ian Gust.
However, the professor said it was likely to be several years before serious problems in the evaluation and production of a vaccine could be overcome.
The first HIV vaccine trial commenced in the US in 1987. There is still no cure for, or vaccine against, HIV infection. However, significant advances in treatment can slow or even halt the disease progression that leads to AIDS.
At the time Professor Gust said that AIDS research had proceeded at breathtaking pace. The disease was defined in 1981, the virus causing it was isolated in 1983 and in the last few months the genetic structure of the virus had been discovered.
One of the problems in developing an AIDS vaccine is the variation of the protein coat of the virus. This problem is similar to that affecting the development of a vaccine against influenza: the virus is constantly mutating so that a vaccine developed for one strain cannot control a new strain.
The hospital received funding for its national AIDS reference work and began evaluation in January, 1985. The re liability of the Australian trial, completed by March, was internationally recognised. As a result of the laboratory's quick analysis, Australia got the diagnostic tests within days of their licensing in the US.
Australia was the first country to have universal testing of blood for AIDS.
