Australia is at the back of the bus on living with COVID

By Letters to the Editor
August 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Unlike Australia, many other countries have moved on from masks and the fear of catching COVID-19. Picture: Jonathon Carroll.

I just got back to Australia after a month in a country where you would not know COVID existed. I saw about three people wearing masks. Public transport and bars were packed. Life was normal, and I don't mean the perverted "new normal".

