Times Past: September 9, 1992

On this day in 1992, the paper reported that police had conducted a search warrant at The Canberra Times office over the leaking of the ACT health budget.
Details of the budget were published in the paper a few days prior.
"Two police officers arrived at The Canberra Times with a search warrant directed at me and the Federal Capital Press yesterday," reporter Crispin Hull wrote at the time.
"The warrant sought all documents, diary notes and fax records pertaining to the ACT health budget and all documents or faxes to or from the ACT Health Department or the office of the Minister for Health.
"The police searched my desk and rubbish bin and took some documents and gave me a receipt for them. The documents were cut-up segments of a fax received by The Canberra Times with no identifying marks. They asked questions about the origin of the fax, which I refused to answer.
"The police officers wouldn't let me take a copy of the search warrant."
The warrant stated that it was pursuant to an investigation of a breach of Section 10(1) of the ACT Crimes Against the Government Act. That section provides for two years' jail for the unauthorised leaking of official information by officers and former officers of the ACT Government Service.
The action was condemned by the Liberal Party Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and by the journalists' union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance.
