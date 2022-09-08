The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 9, 1992

September 8 2022 - 2:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 9, 1992.

On this day in 1992, the paper reported that police had conducted a search warrant at The Canberra Times office over the leaking of the ACT health budget.

