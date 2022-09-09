Times Past: September 10, 1980

On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT and wider region had been thrown into chaos by strong winds of more than 90km/h.
A picture of Simon Dickie, 18 months old at the time, spitting the dummy over the collapse of a dividing wall between his house and the neighbour's was featured on the front page.
The strong winds had grounded light aircraft and even forced an airliner to abort a landing attempt in Canberra the day before.
A TAA DC9 from Melbourne was forced to divert to Sydney due to ground winds in excess of 39 knots - the maximum allowable for landing.
Winds averaged between 56km/h and 66km/h with gusts up to 93km/h. Rain and sleet were reported in the city and suburbs and snow fell in the Brindabellas.
Trees were uprooted and branches sent flying in Canberra suburbs as winds reached gale force. Falling trees and branches brought down powerlines and blew about 50 sub-station fuses. Houses in many areas were blacked out.
In Cooma, the abattoirs lost part of its roof during the gales.
At Guthega, sections of roofing were blown from the Blue Cow Ski Lodge and a man was badly cut by slivers of glass when the windows of the Australian Ski Club were blown in.
Fishermen at Batemans Bay tied up their trawlers and took the day off. Conditions at sea at the time were such that a whale and her calf were forced to take shelter at Twofold Bay and were still inside the bay the next night waiting for the winds to drop.
