The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 10, 1980

September 9 2022 - 3:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 10, 1980.

On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT and wider region had been thrown into chaos by strong winds of more than 90km/h.

