The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

First Nations Voice to Parliament momentum must not be wasted

By James Blackwell
August 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese with Yolngu men during Garma Festival 2022 at Gulkula on July 29. Picture: Getty Images

We are now in the 11th year of ongoing processes to deliver constitutional recognition for First Nations Peoples in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.