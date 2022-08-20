"'Neoteny' refers to the retention of juvenile traits in an adult (both phenotypically and behaviourally). It's a characteristic you can identify in any animal that elicits a human response of 'cute!!' [They have faces] much like a human baby's face. The dog looks vulnerable, and in need of our care. We look at their little faces and it triggers our nurture response ... and onto [dog like these] we project our desires. Today's pet is likely to be named Bella or Jack (also names popular for children), rather than yesterday's Queenie or Rex.