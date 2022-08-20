It is this column's guiding motto (echoing mighty Socrates) that "the unexamined life is not worth living" and so of course one welcomes a new online essay examining, unflinchingly, why we feel the need to own dogs.
Two in five Australian households (some 4 million of them) are furnished with at least one dog and should the dog-doting people of those households read Katrina Gulliver's piece Semiotics Of Dogs they may snarl and growl at it. Her essay's subtitle/intro: "In all its baroque and sometimes cruelly overbred forms, the dog is a paramount symbol of both human hopes and foibles," gives hints of what's in the 3100 words to come.
Advertisement
To give you a glimpse of Gulliver's analyses here she is on the French bulldog (wildly popular in Canberra) and the French bulldogists who dote on them.
"See the trend in recent years for pug-type dogs," she invites, "what they fulfil for humans is a representation of neoteny."
"'Neoteny' refers to the retention of juvenile traits in an adult (both phenotypically and behaviourally). It's a characteristic you can identify in any animal that elicits a human response of 'cute!!' [They have faces] much like a human baby's face. The dog looks vulnerable, and in need of our care. We look at their little faces and it triggers our nurture response ... and onto [dog like these] we project our desires. Today's pet is likely to be named Bella or Jack (also names popular for children), rather than yesterday's Queenie or Rex.
"The French bulldog, which has become extremely popular in the past decade, fulfils the neoteny characteristic - as well as being a small animal, thus easy for apartment-dwellers to keep."
Gulliver notes the breathtaking expense of some purebred dogs and quotes with approval sociologist Thorsten Veblen's scathing "The commercial value of canine monstrosities, such as the prevailing styles of pet dogs both for men's and women's use, rests on their high cost of production, and their value to their owners lies chiefly in their utility as items of conspicuous consumption."
And so it comes to pass, Gulliver continues, pursuing her theme with terrier-like tenacity, that "we signal our class, our preferences and our personality through our choice of dog as a pet ... owning a dog is an exercise in expressing our cultural values, as our furry totem reflects them to the world."
While I'm sure that Gulliver is right about lots of conspicuously consuming dog owners she can't be right about those of us who bring home an unfashionably ugly, not at all baby-faced, drooling brute from the RSPCA. Surely we can't be guilty of using these gargoyles as our furry totems?
I'm attracted to a more subtle analysis of human/dog relationships. It is based on the idea that dog owners may (usually unconsciously) have a psychological companionship need for the ways in which their dogs display qualities they, the owners lack.
But to expand my theory, although my dog and I have lots in common (and he is here beside me and looking over my shoulder, drooling on me as I write this) it is our differences I treasure.
READ MORE:
Yes, we are both working-class mongrels (although his mixture of breeds is vastly more extensive than my mixture of Englishness, Scottishness and Australianness). Yes we are both sometimes irrationally anxious (he is even alarmed by rainbows and I have a history of being phobically afraid of flying).
Our similarities abound, but where I am reserved, moody, inhibited, irreligious, egomaniacal, judgmental, insincere and sometimes scheming and deceitful, he is (though he does have some faults) boisterous, openly affectionate, sincere, Christian and good-hearted.
I suspect lots of dog owners, like me, look up to their dogs as role models and feel that a man and his dog are somehow two halves that together make up a kind of rounded and complete being.
After all the recent rains the creeks, rills, ponds and quagmires of the federal capital city have been alive with the sounds of frogs. On Thursday in the Botanical Gardens, the clicketty-clack racket of the frogs was so unmelodiously loud my companion and I (who wanted to talk about the Scott Morrison revelations) could barely hear one another speak.
And there was something about the cacophony, something I at first could not put my finger on, that was eerily suggestive of a familiar, Australian, human, man-made racket. Then recognition dawned! The frogs (probably unconsciously but perhaps satirically, mockingly) were mimicking a typically nasty Morrison-era question time in the House of Representatives.
My mind flew at once to Emily Dickinson's typically insightful poem I'm Nobody! Who are you? In the poem the reclusive Emily, the most shy and retiring of people (although wondrously gifted) rejoices in being a nobody and murmurs:
Advertisement
How dreary to be somebody!
How public like a frog
To tell one's name the livelong day
To an admiring bog.
Emily, listening to a question time from the bog of the reps, would notice at once that politicians, driven to their chosen profession by desperate ambitions to be somebodies, collectively and self-promotingly sound very like self-promoting frogs.
And of course when a narcissist addresses his doting fans he is speaking to his admiring bog and its slimy inhabitants. The inexplicably loyal audience for Andrew Bolt's weeknight TV rave The Bolt Report and the folk who flock to Donald Trump's rallies are bogged down in bigotry and constitute their heroes' admiring bogs.
Advertisement
By contrast I choose to think of the admiring readers of my modest, poetical and softly-spoken newspaper columns, written by a nobody, as an admiring host of golden daffodils.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.