The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Ian Warden: Why do we feel the need to own dogs?

By Ian Warden
August 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family members or furry totems of conspicuous consumption? Picture: Shutterstock

It is this column's guiding motto (echoing mighty Socrates) that "the unexamined life is not worth living" and so of course one welcomes a new online essay examining, unflinchingly, why we feel the need to own dogs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.