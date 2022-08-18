Foundation Canberra United captain Ellie Brush will get a chance to finish her career on her terms after signing a deal to reignite her A-League Women's dreams.
Brush is ending a five-year Canberra absence to return to the club where it all started, signing a deal to make her comeback from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
It was feared Brush's career may be over when she tore her ACL for the second time in November last year.
But the star defender, who turned 34 on Friday, is back in Canberra as part of the club's rebuild and rejuvenation.
"I am extremely excited to be returning to Canberra for the new season and reacquainting myself with the club and its fantastic supporters," Brush said.
"I have very many happy memories of my time with Canberra United and being part of a wonderful football club in a terrific city.
"It's a team that has a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to be back.
"Njegosh is a great coach, we have an excellent coaching and backroom staff that I have had the pleasure of working with previously, and the club are building a strong squad.
"I can't wait to get started and get back out on the field in front of some of the best supporters in the league."
Brush is one of the most experienced players to have played in the competition and has also enjoyed stints in the USA with Houston Dash and in Norway with Avaldsnes IL as well as winning a brace of international caps for the Matildas.
She also had a stint in the AFLW with the GWS Giants, before switching back to soccer to link with the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
