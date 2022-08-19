The Canberra Times
Jack Waterford: The stench of Scott Morrison's secret ministries will linger until there's an investigation

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
August 19 2022 - 2:00am
The great unravelling of Scott Morrison's pseudo-constitutional coup deserves a comprehensive inquiry. Perhaps a royal commission. It's a commission that could also embrace other improper, illegal or general style of secretive unaccountable government, and also take in the connivance, or learned ignorance of other ministers and senior bureaucrats.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

