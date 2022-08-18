It is not an austere or rigid geometry and the forms have a degree of plasticity, seeming to bend and gently fade into the distance. Although it is not a threatening darkness as in the northern European tradition of dark forests with wolves and witches - here it appears like a path leading into the darkness of the unknown. There may be something lurking in this darkness, a feeling of foreboding and the anticipation of some possible disaster, possibly more on a global and even cosmic level, than on an individual level. However, at the present moment, we simply sense that, despite appearances, the world is out of joint and that the darkness is taking over.