So Scott Morrison is having a laugh over his actions, which have flabbergasted and angered colleagues.
Now just a backbencher, he had time on Thursday night to post on Facebook that he was "amused" with memes poking fun at what he had done in secretly co-opting the jobs of his ministers.
Why stop at five covert ministries when you can be exposed as a secret Sharks captain, car mechanic, tree lopper, a comedian or as a women's clothes model?
It went on for hours.
"As Aussies we can always have a chuckle at ourselves. Have a good evening," the former prime minister offered.
But there's the public having a giggle and then there's the architect of it all doing the same.
Publicly, his colleagues have been fairly kind. "It's good to see he's able to have a chuckle at it," Simon Birmingham offered on Sky News.
Privately, the shock continues and everyone is waiting for what the Solicitor-General makes of it when the second law officer in the land, Stephen Donaghue, reports back to the Prime Minister on Monday.
Why so serious?
Mr Albanese describes Mr Morrison not informing the Australian people or the ministers involved as he was granted full authority over the portfolios of Finance, Resources, Industry, Energy and Home Affairs as a "shadow government".
"Our parliamentary democracy is precious," he told 4CA on Friday.
"[This] is quite extraordinary. Our cabinet system of government, which derived from the Westminster system is precious. It relies upon checks and balances. It relies upon ministerial accountability. I think Australians are quite rightly shocked."
There's the still open question of whether it was legal. He did not tell the people, the parliament or the ministers. Did he have to?
Some of this controversy relies on convention, which muddies things, but some senior non-legal minds, such as Barnaby Joyce, have declared it is legal.
Others like former prime minister and concerted Morrison critic Malcolm Turnbull have posed an alternative.
"The appointments were made so Morrison could exercise the powers of the ministers secretly shadowed by him - as he did with the decision on the gas lease," he wrote.
"Can a person exercise the statutory powers of a minister under a statute if their appointment to that ministry is secret? Doesn't our fundamental democratic values mean that in order for a person to exercise the power of 'the minister' they must be publicly declared as such?"
The potential for conflicting advice is a minefield.
The one known use of ministerial powers over the PEP-11 gas exploration lease is concerning, but for the Solicitor-General to decide.
It does, however, completely throw out the argument that Mr Morrison was trying to save us all from the "raging tempest" of the pandemic. More like save his bacon as the teals swarmed the Sydney seats. And look how that turned out.
Why don't we understand?
There are serious questions as to how and why unelected officials in the Prime Minister's office and department knew about this scheme and the ministers involved - bar Greg Hunt and belatedly Keith Pitt - did not.
And then two journalists were brought into the bubble and were spruiked a shiny "elegant solution" in the Morrison government's pandemic handling.
There are also very valid questions about pushback from either the public service or the Governor-General. What happened to "frank and fearless" advice?
There is such an addiction to secrecy in Australian politics. Like the frog in the proverbial pot, the secrecy boil has been heating up to the point that integrity-championing teals kicked out Liberals from blue ribbon seats.
Think Operation Sovereign Borders. Think the deliberations of national cabinet. Think the Hawaii holiday.
Checks and balances over significant powers residing in one minister? Safeguarding over "absolute power"? Mr Morrison just drew the power to himself and used it when it suited him.
Is this a "first among equals"? Is this good government?
It might be a joke to poke at what Mr Morrison has done on the sly, but the repercussions are not that funny.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
