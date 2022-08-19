The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

One more COVID-19 death in Canberra as new infection continue to fall

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another person has died with COVID in Canberra, taking the number of deaths during the pandemic to 117.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.