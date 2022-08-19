Another person has died with COVID in Canberra, taking the number of deaths during the pandemic to 117.
The latest death was a man in his 90s. Most of the deaths have been of elderly people but a week ago a man in his 20s died and earlier in the month a woman in her 30s died.
Advertisement
But numbers of new cases are continuing to fall.
There were 258 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, with 140 detected with the PCR test and 118 with the rapid test.
There have been 199,919 cases in the ACT during the pandemic (81 short of 200,000).
There were 124 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Across the ACT, there were 2054 detected cases.
On the latest death, an official statement said: "Sadly, ACT Health has been notified of the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19. ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.