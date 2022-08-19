How to find the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair

This is branded content.

The essentials for a perfect hair day? The right shampoo and conditioner are a good start. Your hair will be sleek and shiny, exactly like you pictured in your mind, with a simple product switch-up.

Whether you're searching for ever-elusive volume, hydration, or to tame your frizz, there's a specially-designed shampoo and conditioner for your unique needs. And because of weather shifts and stress, what our locks need can be different each time, so it helps to shop around.

When your hair's just not bouncing and behaving as you'd like, here are the game-changing products to try. These are the best shampoo and conditioners from Hairhouse to give you a salon-worthy mane every day of the week.

Nourish damaged hair

Dreaming of you restoring your dry, damaged hair to its former glory? Try the moisture-rich NAK Hair Hydrate Shampoo. It's the ultimate TLC for thirsty hair and is gentle on coloured locks.

Recreate day spa vibes with the luxurious mix of coconut oil, soothing aloe vera and strengthening rice proteins to hydrate and repair all in one go.

Reviving tired locks? Turn to the Deep Muk Ultra Soft Leave-In Conditioner. Put your feet up after a long day and let this wonder product do all the hard work. You'll be gifted with shiny, smooth and strong hair after each use.

Turn up the volume on flat, thin strands

No more flat, limp hair. Time to turn up the volume and add extra va-va-voom with the Davroe Volume Senses Amplifying Shampoo, a lightweight protein-rich shampoo that gently cleanses hair of residue that's built up, while amplifying flat strands.

Liven up flat locks with the Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Daily Rinse Conditioner, a nourishing product that detangles, smooths and adds volume. What's the secret? That'll be panthenol and wheat-derived ingredients, which give lacklustre hair a new life.

Look after your colour

Keep your colour vibrant and brighter for longer after a trip to the salon with the De Lorenzo Instant Rejuven8 Shampoo. Its rich formula prolongs colour vibrancy and hair strength. While the welcome hint of berry extracts will give you an unbelievably soft new 'do.

Finish up your routine with the De Lorenzo Instant Rejuven8 Conditioner. You'll wow with vibrant coloured hair and plenty of shine with little getting-ready fuss.

Smooth that frizz

Smooth, sleek, frizz-free locks are high on every woman's wish list. But let's face it, who has the time or funds to regularly visit the salon?

Luckily a quality shampoo can also do the trick. The luxuriously soothing KMS TameFrizz Shampoo says farewell to frizz and flyaways to give you an extra confidence boost every hair-wash day. You'll slash your hair routine in half with this powerhouse shampoo. It smooths hair texture, improves its manageability and makes silky locks a regular part of your everyday life.

