The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Climate Change and Energy Minster Chris Bowen flags tough fuel standards, rejects 'carbon tax on cars' claim

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change and Minister Chris Bowen. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Australia will remain at the "back of the global queue" for electric vehicles if any future fuel emissions standards are weaker than other countries', Climate Change and Energy Minster Chris Bowen has warned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.