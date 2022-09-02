A classic musical has been given an empowered makeover thanks to Free-Rain Theatre Company
The 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical My Fair Lady opened at The Q on Thursday night, in a bid to bring back the old book musical style of performance to Free-Rain's programming.
Advertisement
''The shows that we have done of recent times have been more like the jukebox musicals like Mamma Mia! or Priscilla, and those have a completely different sort of flavour, and My Fair Lady is an icon of musical theatre,'' director and producer Anne Somes said.
My Fair Lady was based on the 1913 play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. Both are about a Cockney flower girl named Eliza Doolittle who, wanting to find a better job, approaches phonetics professor Henry Higgins, offering to pay him to improve her speech. He takes on the challenge and makes a bet with a friend that he can transform her into a woman who is presentable in high society.
It was apparent to Somes in the creative process that slight alterations were needed to realise a her interpretation.
The key element that Somes wanted was to empower Eliza
Somes wanted to present her version of the character rather than a recreation of previous performances such as Julie Andrews in the original Broadway and West End productions or Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film.
''If you look at who drives the plot, it's Eliza ... so we've created a very strong and feisty Eliza, she's had to overcome so much in her life, and she wants to change and she wants to see what she can actually achieve."
The cast worked with Somes in helping to mould the characters, and Somes gave credit to the chemistry between the leads, D.G Maloney (as Professor Higgins), and Stephanie Bailey (in her first leading role, as Eliza).
''When it comes to characters, you're always going to find different artists who come in and play the same character in a slightly different interpretation of that, and I think that should be welcomed and I think it's important to be able to do that," Somes said.
Somes made a distinction between making her own interpretation and a complete reimagining.
She was highlighting how audiences had certain expectations when they came to see a story that they liked, and wished to give them those parts - including classic songs such as I Could Have Danced All Night and Get Me to the Church On Time - without feeling confined and unable to make any changes.
''When I grew up, when Shakespeare was always traditional and then I remember the first change that occurred was [a style] called 'Shakespeare in jeans', in which they determined they were going to update it in that way, so there was [no change] to the text, it was a change in costume, which would influence the characterisation in some sense."
My Fair Lady will be at The Q until September 25. For tickets, go to theq.net.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.