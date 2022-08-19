We are likely to pass a milestone today. On Friday, there had been 199,919 cases of COVID detected in the ACT since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020. It is more than likely that the number of new cases will be more than 81, taking the total above 200,000.
Of course, numbers don't mean much in themselves but a milestone is a chance to reflect.
And we should reflect on how far we have come, and who brought us here.
Think back two years to the grimness of the situation: hospitals were in danger of collapsing under the weight of the cases which seemed uncontrollable; the illness itself seemed like a death sentence; for many it was a death sentence, including 117 people in Canberra; some died unaccompanied by those they loved; tests were not available; scientists were warning vaccines normally took 10 years to devise and develop.
And yet, here we are in what passes for a new normality, one which has a resemblance to the old normality. It's true we wear masks on public transport but not often in places of entertainment or work. Foreign travel has resumed.
We should be thankful to many people. Health officials - and yes, many politicians - were often wise.
In a world where trust is in short supply, trust in officials remained. It's true there were irrational sceptics but they have been proved wrong (if proof was ever needed).
Nurses and doctors put themselves in the line of danger to save our lives, sometimes at the expense of their own.
And science came up trumps (even against the idiocy of Donald Trump in the United States, who poured scorn on scientists and science).
It would be easy to sing the praises of companies which have become household names through the vaccines they developed - Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and BioNTech, in particular.
But we should also remember government money - our money as taxpayers - financed much of the research.
According to Forbes business magazine, the governments of the United States and Germany spent, respectively, around $2 billion and $1.5 billion on research and development of COVID-19 vaccines.
BioNTech, which developed the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the US, received $800 million in research and development funding.
At a time when public service and public spending is unfashionable, we should remember just how important it actually is. The private companies get the praise - and the bonuses and the share price - while the public sector bears the burden. Some praise to public service is in order.
While much gratitude is in order as we pause at today's milestone, we should also remember the rough path hasn't come to an end. The pandemic may be waning but it has not gone completely. This virus has shown itself to be devious in the past and it may yet morph into new destructive variants.
And despite the appearance of normality, the scars remain.
There has been an economic cost to the pandemic. Output was restricted as workers were compelled to stay at home. The government dipped into the public coffers to keep the economy going.
And there has been a human cost. Students were deprived of some of the best parts of college life, whether on campuses of universities or on school sports fields and in music rooms. Play with friends was banned for periods. Those lost periods of childhood and youth can never be recovered.
