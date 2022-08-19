The Canberra Times
Canberra to pass 200,000 COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

By The Canberra Times
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:09pm, first published 7:30pm
Healthcare workers have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic. Picture: ACM

We are likely to pass a milestone today. On Friday, there had been 199,919 cases of COVID detected in the ACT since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020. It is more than likely that the number of new cases will be more than 81, taking the total above 200,000.

