A dangerous driver sentenced to a good behaviour order in early August has allegedly breached it in just 16 days during an incident that involved her crashing into a wall.
Harrison woman Rebecca Pearl Hambrook, 32, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, freshly charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, drug-driving and driving with number plates not properly issued.
Hambrook, who did not enter any pleas to the new charges, was allegedly driving north-east on Drakeford Drive, in Monash, in a white Toyota Avalon on Thursday afternoon.
Advertisement
Police who saw the car ran checks on its NSW number plates and found the car had allegedly been stolen in early August and had stolen registration plates.
Officers followed Hambrook as the vehicle drove onto the Tuggeranong Parkway, then Caswell Drive and Gungahlin Drive.
The disqualified driver then allegedly drove to Taylor, where she pulled into the driveway of a home.
Police did a U-turn, parked in front of the Toyota, exited their car and stated "Police, stop" while approaching Hambrook.
Hambrook then allegedly locked the car doors and accelerated backwards, reversing into the apartment building's wall.
The boot of the Toyota became stuck under the concrete overhang on the wall and Hambrook allegedly tried to accelerate again, but failed.
Police eventually arrested Hambrook and she was taken to the City Police Station for a drug test, which returned a positive result.
Hambrook allegedly told police she had taken "about two cones of cannabis that morning and between one and two points of meth the previous night".
On Friday, Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell applied for the 32-year-old to be given bail, arguing Hambrook had "panicked" and did not know who she was being followed by as officers were in an unmarked police car.
A prosecutor opposed bail, noting Hambrook was only 16 days into an 18-month good behaviour order and saying "the court can have little confidence" that she would not commit more offences.
During Hambrook's sentencing earlier this month for similar dangerous and drug-driving, special magistrate Margaret Hunter gave her a stern warning to "keep off the drugs".
"That will be your downfall," Ms Hunter told her.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston refused Hambrook bail on Friday, saying "there is a need to protect the community".
Hambrook will be remanded in custody until her next scheduled appearance on September 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.