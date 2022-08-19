The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has won a less-than-honorable Ernie award for sexism.
PM and C won the Industrial Silver Ernie for "designing a new logo for the women's network that looked like a large purple c**k and balls". Well, it was very phallic.
The logo, which was an in-house job, was swiftly removed in March after it was widely derided.
The 30th and final Ernie Awards for Sexist Remarks were held at NSW Parliament House on Thursday night.
The Gold Ernie went to The Australian columnist Paul Kelly who wrote before the May federal poll: "The women's movement won't decide the next election".
Former president of the NSW State Legislative Council and long-time Ernies organiser Dr Meredith Burgmann said it was a wrap on the awards because "we decided that 30 years was a good run and, like Ash Barty, we should quit while we're on top".
