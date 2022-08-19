The Canberra Times
Australia needs to explore an independent foreign policy

August 19 2022
Now that Penny Wong has replaced Marise Payne and Anthony Albanese has replaced Scott Morrison it is time to rethink our China policy. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

As an Old China Hand (in both senses), I note discussions about Australian security in the Asian region either criticise China and support a strong degree of dependence on the US, or criticise the US and, by comparison, play down China's role in raising regional tensions. Few debate the question, alive since the 1960s, of the need for Australia to adopt a more independent foreign and defence policy.

