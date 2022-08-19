It's a world away from San Juan, but Wallabies hooker Billy Pollard has returned to Canberra with a mission to lead Uni-Norths to a John I Dent Cup premiership.
The quest comes just a week after the 20-year-old made an unlikely Test debut.
The appearance off the bench capped a whirlwind fortnight for Pollard, who was rushed to South America a week earlier when Dave Porecki suffered a concussion at training.
A head knock to Folau Fainga'a saw the Brumby promoted to the team just 24 hours before kick-off.
Having achieved a lifelong dream, Pollard has turned his focus to the Owls' John I Dent Cup campaign.
The hooker will turn out for the final-round clash with Wests on Saturday, the match an important tune-up for next week's finals.
Also turning out in club footy is flyhalf Noah Lolesio, the playmaker to feature in Vikings' top-of-the-table clash against Canberra Royals.
While Saturday marks Lolesio's first game in the competition, Pollard has been a regular for the Owls.
That, Uni-Norths coach Sam Rolfe felt, would enable the youngster to make an instant impact on Saturday.
"Billy's been a huge part of our club for three years now," Rolfe said.
"He knows the boys and is well-equipped to come into our structures. He knows the lineout well and it's just about getting timing right."
Having only recently returned from Argentina, it's unlikely Pollard will play the full 80 minutes on Saturday.
Any restraints will likely be lifted for the post-season, the Owls to play an elimination final next week.
While Rolfe was determined to ensure his side did not look past Wests this weekend, he recognised Pollard loomed as a finals X-factor.
"He's a Wallaby, he's in form and he's shown when he's played club footy he's at the next level," Rolfe said.
"He's a big part of our club and he'll be a big reason why we win if we do take it out."
Saturday August 20:
Queanbeyan v Penrith at Campese Field, 3.05pm
Tuggeranong v Canberra at Viking Park, 3.05pm
Wests v Uni-Norths at Jamison Oval, 3.15pm
Wests v Uni-Norths at ANU North Oval, 12.30pm
Tuggeranong v Canberra at Viking Park, 1.30pm
Queanbeyan v Penrith at Campese Field, 1.40pm
