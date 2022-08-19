The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart praises senior players' efforts in his absence

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has backed the way his leaders stepped up during his suspension. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says his leaders have kept the Green Machine in the finals hunt after the way they took ownership of the team in his absence and gave them credit for keeping the Green Machine in the finals hunt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.