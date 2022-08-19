Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says his leaders have kept the Green Machine in the finals hunt after the way they took ownership of the team in his absence and gave them credit for keeping the Green Machine in the finals hunt.
The Raiders sit one win outside of the top eight and need to win their final three games to play finals football.
Advertisement
They welcomed Stuart back from his one-week suspension on Wednesday and he was happy with the team his assistant coaches picked for the crucial clash against the Newcastle Knights at Newcastle on Sunday.
Stuart and the Raiders have put a big emphasis on developing their leaders - like co-captains Jarrod Croker and Elliott Whitehead, and star five-eighth Jack Wighton.
The Canberra Times revealed how they were utilising their board's experience from the pointy end of the federal government - both chairman Allan Hawke and director Dennis Richardson were very senior figures in the public service during their careers.
Now that work's paying off with Stuart impressed with the way the players, as well as his assistant coaches, stepped up in his absence.
"I trust the coaches, we've got good systems in place here and I've got to compliment the leaders because I believe that they took a little bit more ownership and responsibility last week," he said.
"And I'll let them have that. They've got to keep taking that and keep owning it.
"It's their team and it's important for them to keep taking that ownership and drive."
Stuart even went so far as saying it was that leadership that had kept the Green Machine in the hunt for the top eight.
They're one win behind the eighth-placed Sydney Roosters, who need to win two of their remaining three games to seal their finals berth.
They have a tough run home with games against Wests Tigers, Melbourne and arch-rivals South Sydney.
Stuart pointed to the Raiders' tough start to the season, with COVID-19 and injury massively impacting his squad - he didn't have his first-choice halves pairing playing together regularly until after the State of Origin period.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be in the position we are today fighting for the eight," Stuart said.
"There's no club in the competition that's had the start to the competition we had and we're still clinging to the eight.
"And that comes back to a lot of the senior players and their leadership."
Stuart's absence was also a development opportunity for his assistants, like Brett White.
Advertisement
White remained in his usual job as the blue-shirt trainer, but also took responsibility for the interchanges and the post-match press conference.
The former NRL premiership-winning prop also took charge of the Green Machine during the pre-season when Stuart was in isolation with the coronavirus.
"It was a good bit of development for him because it's a lot easier giving opinion, but when it's on your shoulders it's a lot different when you've got to make those decisions," Stuart said.
"He was out there on the field, he get's a good feel for the players. He gives me a lot of advice as to how they're feeling."
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Advertisement
Knights squad: 1. Tex Hoy, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Krystian Mapapalangi, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Adam Clune, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Jayden Brailey (C), 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Brodie Jones, 13. Jacob Saifiti. Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Pasami Saulo, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Mathew Croker. Reserves: 18. Sauaso Sue, 19. Chris Randall, 20. Jack Johns, 21. Oryn Keeley, 22. Hymel Hunt.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.