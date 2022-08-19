A chorus of Canberra trainers backed the appointment of Darren Pearce as Thoroughbred Park's new chief executive as a "massive coup".
And they hope he can turn around Canberra Racing's fortunes as the club faces a trainer exodus and an ACT Greens push to shut the industry down.
Paul Jones, from Joseph and Jones Racing, said Pearce's role in Randwick's $180 million redevelopment made him perfect for the job with Canberra Racing in the process of planning their own redevelopment.
He hoped the new chief executive would be able to fix the problems facing the industry in the capital, with the exorbitant cost of worker's compensation insurance and the inability to regularly race in the Highway Handicap top of the hit list.
"It's a massive coup," Jones said.
"They've obviously brought him on board for the redevelopment of the track.
"He oversaw Randwick and also instigated the Championship and Everest alongside Racing NSW, and worked closely with Racing NSW.
"As trainers in Canberra we need that to happen here - to start opening up those communication lines.
"He's also got to get on top of the worker's compensation ... to stop trainers leaving here."
Nick Olive hoped Pearce would be able to make some inroads into solving the problems plaguing the ACT industry.
"Sensational appointment for the club. His credentials are probably as good as you're going to get in Australia for the job at hand. Very lucky to have him," he said.
"It's definitely a big job ahead of him, but if anyone can turn it around he can. Hopefully he can make some inroads."
Smart backed those opinions of Pearce's appointment after his gelding Kelvedon Road won the Federal (1200 metres) at Thoroughbred Park on Friday.
The four-year-old son of Star Witness was now on the fifth line of betting for The Kosciuszko at $17.
Kelvedon Road missed the start, but snuck up the inside on the home turn and was able to hold off Nick Olive's Exotic Deel and Anthony Warren's Easy Rosie.
Smart doesn't want to join the exodus of trainers moving to NSW and said he would have to give the game away if things didn't change.
"It's so frustrating. We sort of get penalised for living in Canberra. I love Canberra, my kids love it," he said.
"It just feels like we get penalised for being here. I don't want to move my kids ... if it gets too much I might have to give it away.
"I don't want that to happen, but I've got to think about my family first."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
