Children's Book Council of Australia announces Book of the Year award winners

August 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Jetty Jumping won the early childhood category.

The Children's Book Council of Australia announced its Book of the Year awards on Friday, the authors earning the right to display the coveted gold sticker on their cover.

