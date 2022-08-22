This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
A couple of things are certain today. The solicitor-general will hand down the legal advice on Scott Morrison's secret power grab. And no matter what it says, it's unlikely to wipe the smirk off the former PM's face, not if his antics on social media at the end of last week are any indication. The Member for Cook, having worked tirelessly and quietly for his constituents, found spare hours on Thursday evening to take to Facebook and respond personally to the avalanche of memes ridiculing his portfolio binge. He was having a "bit of fun", he said. At his own expense, he added.
Advertisement
Trouble is, the rest of the country takes the whole affair very seriously. Not so much the fact he appointed himself to the ministries as a contingency during the pandemic - although other ministers could have substituted equally well - but that he kept it secret. That was bad enough. Days after the scandal blew open came the epic press conference in which Morrison ducked, weaved and deflected and made very little sense. There were the apologies to the chummy male cabinet colleagues he usurped but not the female one - Karen Andrews, who called for his resignation. Oh no, that only came after Peter Dutton demanded it.
Then, to top it off, the Facebook antics. When most other people embroiled in a nation-rocking scandal would go to ground, Morrison chose to make light of it. "He knows the issues are important but at the same time, he was happy to join in on the joke at his own expense," said a spokesperson from his office. It's a measure not only of Morrison's mountainous self-belief but also his inability to read the room that he thought it appropriate to make light of the situation. The social media foray was as tone-deaf as the former PM's ukulele rendition of April Sun in Cuba. If the secret power grab had sinister echoes of the Trump style of government, what came from Morrison after it came to light gave weight to those comparisons. Just like Trump, he shrugged off his wrongdoing like a drover swats away flies. The one key difference is that Trump is still wildly popular among his followers. Morrison? Well, he has no followers and his legacy - despite some of the better outcomes of the management of the pandemic - is shredded. In Liberal Party history, he joins Billy McMahon as a momentary laughingstock.
These are crucial times for the opposition. As long as the Morrison scandal hijacks the narrative, the Coalition will remain on the back foot. In the parliamentary session before the election, question time was dominated by Dorothy Dixers about how the "strong" government would lead Australia through the challenging times that lay ahead. Now, that government is in opposition and looking particularly weak for not insisting the Member for Cook at least leave the Liberal Party, if not the parliament.
I'd pay top dollar to be a fly on the wall of the Coalition party room when it gathers in Parliament House in September just to see the awkwardness when Scotty ambles in. But I wouldn't put money on him being contrite for the embarrassment and pain he's caused his colleagues.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Was Morrison right to make light of the power grab scandal on Facebook? Or should he take the affair more seriously? How will he be greeted by colleagues when parliament resumes? Should Dutton insist he leave the Liberal Party? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australia will remain at the "back of the global queue" for electric vehicles if any future fuel emissions standards are weaker than other countries', Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has warned. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm has backed the call, arguing standards that don't align with the US or Europe won't "cut it" if Australia is to avoid becoming the long-term dumping ground for older vehicles.
- An episode of Australian kids' TV show Bluey has been banned in the US - because of a fart joke. Disney+ has cut the Family Meeting episode from the show's third season which involves a part where Bluey's dad Bandit is accused of farting in front of his daughter. Apparently that didn't meet the streaming service's guidelines and the episode was pulled.
- Independents are demanding Labor prioritise ensuring future prime ministers cannot slip into "autocratic-style of government", over punishing Scott Morrison for the secret ministries scandal. The Greens are pushing ahead with their attempts to refer Mr Morrison to the powerful parliamentary privileges committee, which could force the former prime minister to apologise to parliament.
THEY SAID IT: "Three conditions are necessary for Penance: contrition, which is sorrow for sin, together with a purpose of amendment; confession of sins without any omission; and satisfaction by means of good works." - Thomas Aquinas
YOU SAID IT: We asked about the Japanese government's bid to encourage more drinking to improve its tax revenue, whether you'd changed your drinking habits during the pandemic and what books you were reading.
Author Stephanie Vaughan says she doesn't often drink: "I've never been much of a drinker mostly to do with the fact that I'm the worst passenger in a car you can imagine so I'm usually the driver. My partner has been a 'half a bottle a night' girl for many of the 10 years we've been together but she gave it up for Dry July and hasn't gone back to it. She's lost weight, stopped snoring and generally feels better for it. With the health risks associated with alcohol consumption, I do find it bizarre that the Japanese government is trying to increase consumption in order to get more revenue. Surely in the long term, less alcohol consumption would lead to less strain on health services in the future." In terms of reading, she prefers listening. "Earlier this year I subscribed to Audible and have read/listened to 12 books up to now. I have to say it has opened up a huge new world for me. The outstanding ones have been: The Anomaly by Herve Le Tellier, Still life by Sarah Winman, Secrets my father kept by Rachel Givney."
"While I don't mind having an occasional drink," says Janet, "I feel very concerned that a government would be promoting the drinking of alcohol to fill its coffers. Surely the whole point of the tax in theory was to encourage a reduction in drinking alcohol and the health issues as well as social issues, and the costs to government from those issues, that occur to those who drink too much/become addicted. They simply need to find something else to tax - perhaps in Japan's case whale meat?"
Margaret takes issue: "I was sad that you make out, despite the comment at the end about your own changed habits, that the only way Australians reckon to have a good time and relax is by drinking. This is rubbish and certainly doesn't help deal with the abuse of alcohol which is so rampant. I relax with really nice tea, coffee or hot chocolate in winter and with a delicious soft drink (often homemade) in summer - plus of course some scrumptious dark chocolate. And our parties, where we never serve alcohol, but do have delicious food and other drinks, are loved by all who come - and people are still talking sensibly at the end." That was my point, Margaret, drinking is so rampant, as you so say. Is it necessary? No, like you, I've found it isn't whatsoever.
Dave says the pandemic had no effect on his drinking. "As a wharfie my drinking habits have not changed during the pandemic. As an essential worker we are on the front line and need plenty of assistance from alcohol as we were also engaged in EBA negotiations at the time, leading the most pious to drink. I read Antony Beevor's Stalingrad some years ago. One of only a few books I had to stop and take stock of what I'd just read as the incredible battle for Stalingrad was awe-inspiring. I wonder what the defenders of Stalingrad would think of the current Russian dictator. Thanks for the morning read." Thanks, Dave, for reading and contributing.
Ruth kicks off with a compliment (for which Fiona and I are grateful): "I do so enjoy the Echidna. Have read it daily since issue one. Fiona's contributions are so spot on. Drinking coffee before noon and water after. The clear head is the drawcard. Re-reading MM Kaye's three-volume version of her autobiography. A child's/teenager's/young adult's perspective of life in India in the dying years of the Raj is fascinating. She played with all the local kids on the streets of Simla and experienced interactions with locals of all ages which are now no longer possible. She describes a sparsely populated continent with prolific wildlife and vegetation. All now changed but not for the better I think. The mistakes of those in power are legion." I must hunt that down, Ruth, having lived briefly in India as a child in the 1960s.
Advertisement
John sneaks a bit of politics in: "I'm reading Elena Ferrante's The Lying Life of Adults. Another of her excellent books based in Naples but perhaps a working title for Morrison's memoir. And I've discovered non-alcoholic beer. Lots to choose from and if you are discerning, some quality drops are available. I'll be having a non-alcoholic stout tonight."
Another Dave says the lockdowns changed his habits. "The lockdowns delivered sobering thoughts and a realisation that bottles of wine every night did not equate to a better life. Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays became alcohol-free nights. Indeed, clarity, a few more dollars and a slimmer waistline has resulted. Comparing our lifestyle with that described by Tim Butcher of the people along the Congo was jaw-dropping. His book Blood River revealed their despair and made me appreciate life more, even if it was without a wine for three nights of the week. Equally good podcast to hear the eloquence of this author."
Bob doesn't drink beer but does like a cold one. "Before dinner tonight, a Scotch on the rocks with some cheese and bikkies. I like to cook with wine, and sometimes I even put some in the food. A glass or two of Chateau Cardboard with dinner as usual. I'm currently re-reading AJ Baime's Go like Hell, the story of Ford vs Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966. A ripper of a read."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.