Then, to top it off, the Facebook antics. When most other people embroiled in a nation-rocking scandal would go to ground, Morrison chose to make light of it. "He knows the issues are important but at the same time, he was happy to join in on the joke at his own expense," said a spokesperson from his office. It's a measure not only of Morrison's mountainous self-belief but also his inability to read the room that he thought it appropriate to make light of the situation. The social media foray was as tone-deaf as the former PM's ukulele rendition of April Sun in Cuba. If the secret power grab had sinister echoes of the Trump style of government, what came from Morrison after it came to light gave weight to those comparisons. Just like Trump, he shrugged off his wrongdoing like a drover swats away flies. The one key difference is that Trump is still wildly popular among his followers. Morrison? Well, he has no followers and his legacy - despite some of the better outcomes of the management of the pandemic - is shredded. In Liberal Party history, he joins Billy McMahon as a momentary laughingstock.